HFCL consolidated net profit rises 22.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.65% to Rs 1085.84 croreNet profit of HFCL rose 22.65% to Rs 96.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 1085.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1215.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1085.841215.21 -11 OPM %17.2814.04 -PBDT157.05135.59 16 PBT136.92115.85 18 NP96.1378.38 23
