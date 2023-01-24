HFCL consolidated net profit rises 22.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.65% to Rs 1085.84 crore

Net profit of HFCL rose 22.65% to Rs 96.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 1085.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1215.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1085.841215.2117.2814.04157.05135.59136.92115.8596.1378.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)