ABB India standalone net profit rises 13.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 1828.30 croreNet profit of ABB India rose 13.37% to Rs 116.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 1828.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1551.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1828.301551.08 18 OPM %7.965.77 -PBDT189.17149.33 27 PBT165.86126.79 31 NP116.19102.49 13
