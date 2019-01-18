JUST IN
Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Abhijit Trading Company declined 38.89% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.130.18 -28 OPM %84.62100.00 -PBDT0.110.18 -39 PBT0.110.18 -39 NP0.110.18 -39

