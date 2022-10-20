Morarka Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 94.17% to Rs 0.21 croreMorarka Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 94.17% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.213.60 -94 OPM %66.6797.50 -PBDT0.143.51 -96 PBT0.143.51 -96 NP03.60 -100
