Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 18.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.64% to Rs 13.44 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 18.87% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.64% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.4416.52 -19 OPM %9.3814.77 -PBDT2.862.56 12 PBT2.652.34 13 NP1.891.59 19

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 19:55 IST

