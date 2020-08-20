Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 18.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.64% to Rs 13.44 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 18.87% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.64% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.4416.529.3814.772.862.562.652.341.891.59

