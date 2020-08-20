Monarch Networth Capital standalone net profit rises 37.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.76% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 37.74% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.76% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.9713.721.171.312.331.912.111.701.461.06

