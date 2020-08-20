Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 52.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.76% to Rs 129.55 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma declined 52.09% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.76% to Rs 129.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 211.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.129.55211.5315.0423.1524.6950.1820.4047.4116.1933.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)