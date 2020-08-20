JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit declines 50.05% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 52.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.76% to Rs 129.55 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma declined 52.09% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.76% to Rs 129.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 211.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales129.55211.53 -39 OPM %15.0423.15 -PBDT24.6950.18 -51 PBT20.4047.41 -57 NP16.1933.79 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 19:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU