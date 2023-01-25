Accelya Solutions India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 January 2023.

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 January 2023.

Accelya Solutions India Ltd tumbled 10.87% to Rs 1470.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3152 shares in the past one month.

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd lost 8.20% to Rs 126. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27027 shares in the past one month.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd crashed 7.31% to Rs 168.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6013 shares in the past one month.

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd corrected 6.93% to Rs 168.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19712 shares in the past one month.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd slipped 6.78% to Rs 524.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1705 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)