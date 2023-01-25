Dish TV India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.35, down 1.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock gained for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 4.62% down 1.01%. in NIFTY and a 14.36% up 62.94% in the Nifty IT index.

Dish TV India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.35, down 1.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 17901.15. The Sensex is at 60253.7, down 1.19%.Dish TV India Ltd has lost around 9.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1898.75, down 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

