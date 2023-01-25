JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Repro India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Utilties stocks slide

Capital Market 

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 71.11 points or 1.96% at 3553.67 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 4.73%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.59%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.21%),Nava Ltd (down 2.87%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.42%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.89%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.65%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.57%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.12%), SJVN Ltd (up 0.88%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 0.83%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 661.49 or 1.08% at 60317.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 198.95 points or 1.1% at 17919.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 227.19 points or 0.8% at 28195.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 107.89 points or 1.21% at 8792.5.

On BSE,986 shares were trading in green, 2452 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU