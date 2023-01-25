Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 71.11 points or 1.96% at 3553.67 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 4.73%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.59%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.21%),Nava Ltd (down 2.87%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.42%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.89%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.65%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.57%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.12%), SJVN Ltd (up 0.88%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 0.83%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 661.49 or 1.08% at 60317.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 198.95 points or 1.1% at 17919.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 227.19 points or 0.8% at 28195.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 107.89 points or 1.21% at 8792.5.

On BSE,986 shares were trading in green, 2452 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

