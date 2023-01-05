Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in December cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that it had handled approximately 25.1 MMT of total cargo in December 2022, recording a growth of 8% in container volumes.

The handled cargo volumes are marginally lower as compared with 25.3 MMT of total cargo handled in November 2022.

APSEZ clocked approximately 253 MMT of cargo volumes during April-December 2022, which is higher by 8% as compared with 234.31 MMT of cargo volumes handled in the same period last year.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 65.5% to Rs 1,737.81 crore on 32.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,210.80 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.11% to currently trade at Rs 809.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)