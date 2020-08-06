Adani Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 682.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 5203.83 crore

Net Loss of Adani Power reported to Rs 682.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 263.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 5203.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7804.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5203.837804.7826.6834.39148.991572.09-633.62882.44-682.46-263.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)