Adani Transmission Ltd Spurts 2.15%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 15.04% over last one month compared to 5.36% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 2.15% today to trade at Rs 2843.45. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.33% to quote at 4606.1. The index is down 5.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ABB India Ltd increased 0.64% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 0.48% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 33.26 % over last one year compared to the 9.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1538 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19583 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1652 on 31 Dec 2021.

