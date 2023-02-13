Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 202.24% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.38% to Rs 3684.29 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas rose 202.24% to Rs 371.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.38% to Rs 3684.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5144.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3684.295144.43 -28 OPM %15.814.62 -PBDT606.98259.78 134 PBT497.71162.89 206 NP371.57122.94 202
