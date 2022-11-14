Adtech Systems standalone net profit rises 255.68% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.45% to Rs 19.29 croreNet profit of Adtech Systems rose 255.68% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.45% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.2926.96 -28 OPM %19.605.56 -PBDT3.571.18 203 PBT3.320.88 277 NP3.130.88 256
