Adtech Systems standalone net profit rises 255.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.45% to Rs 19.29 crore

Net profit of Adtech Systems rose 255.68% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.45% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.2926.9619.605.563.571.183.320.883.130.88

