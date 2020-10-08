Volumes spurt at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 78394 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6947 shares

Thermax Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 October 2020.

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 78394 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6947 shares. The stock slipped 0.54% to Rs.3,611.55. Volumes stood at 7284 shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd clocked volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32484 shares. The stock gained 2.11% to Rs.733.65. Volumes stood at 25799 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 2.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36487 shares. The stock dropped 0.79% to Rs.363.95. Volumes stood at 36164 shares in the last session.

Aarti Drugs Ltd recorded volume of 27.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.21% to Rs.995.60. Volumes stood at 18.2 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd notched up volume of 22.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.27% to Rs.80.00. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session.

