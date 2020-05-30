Affle India standalone net profit rises 59.53% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 45.41% to Rs 43.39 croreNet profit of Affle India rose 59.53% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 45.41% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.18% to Rs 32.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 49.48% to Rs 176.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.3929.84 45 176.07117.79 49 OPM %19.2724.83 -25.3421.02 - PBDT10.917.44 47 49.4427.96 77 PBT9.186.02 52 44.0323.55 87 NP6.784.25 60 32.8916.68 97
