Affle India standalone net profit rises 59.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 45.41% to Rs 43.39 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 59.53% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 45.41% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.18% to Rs 32.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 49.48% to Rs 176.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

