JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit declines 82.16% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 85.96 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 82.16% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 85.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.57% to Rs 4.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 313.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales85.9675.87 13 313.22316.28 -1 OPM %6.962.83 -5.726.83 - PBDT2.255.78 -61 15.2028.35 -46 PBT0.033.50 -99 6.3221.66 -71 NP0.482.69 -82 4.9316.20 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 14:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU