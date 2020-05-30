Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit declines 82.16% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 85.96 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 82.16% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 85.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.57% to Rs 4.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 313.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

85.9675.87313.22316.286.962.835.726.832.255.7815.2028.350.033.506.3221.660.482.694.9316.20

