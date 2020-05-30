Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit declines 82.16% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 85.96 croreNet profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 82.16% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 85.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.57% to Rs 4.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 313.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales85.9675.87 13 313.22316.28 -1 OPM %6.962.83 -5.726.83 - PBDT2.255.78 -61 15.2028.35 -46 PBT0.033.50 -99 6.3221.66 -71 NP0.482.69 -82 4.9316.20 -70
