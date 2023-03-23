Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 148.89 points or 0.53% at 27898.3 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Vakrangee Ltd (down 8.09%), Black Box Ltd (down 7.86%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 4.98%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.87%),eMudhra Ltd (down 2.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mastek Ltd (down 2.03%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.48%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 1.41%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.39%), and Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.36%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 2.71%), Control Print Ltd (up 2.42%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 2.36%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 84.77 or 0.15% at 58299.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.8 points or 0.13% at 17174.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.73 points or 0.15% at 27221.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.55 points or 0.11% at 8557.88.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 1748 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

