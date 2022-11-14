AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 18.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 58.21 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 18.95% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 58.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.58.2155.9326.0623.0515.1312.8314.0111.7711.559.71

