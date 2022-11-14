JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wonder Fibromats reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Market slides on negative Asian cues; Nifty holds 18,300
Business Standard

AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 18.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 58.21 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 18.95% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 58.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.2155.93 4 OPM %26.0623.05 -PBDT15.1312.83 18 PBT14.0111.77 19 NP11.559.71 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU