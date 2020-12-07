Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Compucom Software Ltd, Tarmat Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd and Adhunik Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2020.
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 38.7 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2615 shares in the past one month.
Compucom Software Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 9.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11513 shares in the past one month.
Tarmat Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 48. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4968 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Green Tech Ltd rose 20.00% to Rs 17.22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13305 shares in the past one month.
Adhunik Industries Ltd added 20.00% to Rs 25.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24887 shares in the past one month.
