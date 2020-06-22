AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 9.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.75% to Rs 830.32 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 9.10% to Rs 141.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.75% to Rs 830.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 862.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.57% to Rs 590.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 510.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 2891.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2969.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

