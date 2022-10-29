AIA Engineering update on sale of grinding media to Canada

This is a standard procedure carried out when there may be material changes in market conditions including input costs.
The Company will continue to co-operate with CBSA in this process and will comply with any new guidelines that will be published in this regard.
The total sales of Grinding Media in Canada during Financial Year 2021-22 was 3002 MT (including 1220 MT of Mining Grinding Media).
