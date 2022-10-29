JUST IN
AIA Engineering update on sale of grinding media to Canada

AIA Engineering announced that The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has decided to carry out a review of the on-going administration (and obligations for The Company) of the anti-dumping finding for export of certain grinding media to Canada destined for the mining sector to inquire about any change in input costs and sales data from the time the order was last issued on 29 July 2021.

This is a standard procedure carried out when there may be material changes in market conditions including input costs.

The Company will continue to co-operate with CBSA in this process and will comply with any new guidelines that will be published in this regard.

The total sales of Grinding Media in Canada during Financial Year 2021-22 was 3002 MT (including 1220 MT of Mining Grinding Media).

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 13:00 IST

