Airan consolidated net profit rises 14.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 24.20 crore

Net profit of Airan rose 14.81% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.2021.07 15 OPM %17.9813.34 -PBDT4.674.13 13 PBT3.422.88 19 NP2.482.16 15

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:08 IST

