Airan consolidated net profit rises 14.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 24.20 crore

Net profit of Airan rose 14.81% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.2021.0717.9813.344.674.133.422.882.482.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)