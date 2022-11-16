Airan consolidated net profit rises 14.81% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 24.20 croreNet profit of Airan rose 14.81% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.2021.07 15 OPM %17.9813.34 -PBDT4.674.13 13 PBT3.422.88 19 NP2.482.16 15
