Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.75% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.75% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.150.80 44 OPM %14.78-120.00 -PBDT0.25-0.81 LP PBT0.20-0.88 LP NP0.20-0.88 LP
