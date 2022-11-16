Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.75% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.75% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.150.8014.78-120.000.25-0.810.20-0.880.20-0.88

