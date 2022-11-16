California Software Company standalone net profit declines 90.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.55% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of California Software Company declined 90.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.55% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.023.3570.5980.300.722.690.512.690.262.69

