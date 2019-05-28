Alchemist standalone net profit rises 471.54% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.98% to Rs 5.72 croreNet profit of Alchemist rose 471.54% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 49.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 16.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 26.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.726.65 -14 26.7426.60 1 OPM %-43.1849.62 --199.14-35.94 - PBDT-2.683.52 PL -53.70-9.44 -469 PBT-4.341.67 PL -60.60-17.20 -252 NP7.431.30 472 -49.64-16.91 -194
