Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 95.83% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of & Coin reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.83% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 79.64% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.020.481.035.06-150.00-18.757.774.55-0.01-0.090.100.23-0.01-0.090.100.23-0.01-0.120.080.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)