Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 95.83% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.83% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 79.64% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.020.48 -96 1.035.06 -80 OPM %-150.00-18.75 -7.774.55 - PBDT-0.01-0.09 89 0.100.23 -57 PBT-0.01-0.09 89 0.100.23 -57 NP-0.01-0.12 92 0.080.14 -43
