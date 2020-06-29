Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 13.46 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 26.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.60% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 56.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

13.4613.6756.4756.052.907.395.956.490.660.762.502.480.450.631.651.790.330.451.231.25

