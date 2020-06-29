Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 13.46 croreNet profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 26.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.60% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 56.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.4613.67 -2 56.4756.05 1 OPM %2.907.39 -5.956.49 - PBDT0.660.76 -13 2.502.48 1 PBT0.450.63 -29 1.651.79 -8 NP0.330.45 -27 1.231.25 -2
