Unique Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.38% to Rs 5.66 croreNet Loss of Unique Organics reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.38% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.94% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 30.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.668.37 -32 30.2828.95 5 OPM %-1.24-17.44 -2.184.42 - PBDT-0.15-1.62 91 0.270.78 -65 PBT-0.21-1.67 87 0.100.61 -84 NP-0.18-1.13 84 0.040.66 -94
