Bright Brothers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.70% to Rs 45.78 croreNet loss of Bright Brothers reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.70% to Rs 45.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.00% to Rs 3.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.60% to Rs 217.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 230.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.7853.67 -15 217.87230.79 -6 OPM %6.497.43 -7.245.93 - PBDT1.672.62 -36 10.517.87 34 PBT0.171.15 -85 4.612.10 120 NP-0.971.05 PL 3.462.00 73
