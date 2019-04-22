Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 23.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 313.40 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 23.95% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 313.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 297.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.89% to Rs 52.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 1181.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1013.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales313.40297.74 5 1181.601013.49 17 OPM %11.8312.24 -11.7810.67 - PBDT31.3328.62 9 114.2787.78 30 PBT21.1819.40 9 76.1955.57 37 NP15.8912.82 24 52.9538.68 37
