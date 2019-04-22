Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 23.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 313.40 crore

Net profit of rose 23.95% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 313.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 297.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.89% to Rs 52.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 1181.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1013.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

313.40297.741181.601013.4911.8312.2411.7810.6731.3328.62114.2787.7821.1819.4076.1955.5715.8912.8252.9538.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)