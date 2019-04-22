Tata Coffee consolidated net profit rises 62.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 460.52 crore

Net profit of rose 62.38% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 460.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 440.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.51% to Rs 68.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 1803.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1567.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

460.52440.431803.981567.3213.688.5013.4816.8654.7934.87215.81251.6640.1421.35158.82196.7510.496.4668.77106.63

