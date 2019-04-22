Tata Coffee consolidated net profit rises 62.38% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 460.52 crore

Net profit of Tata Coffee rose 62.38% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 460.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 440.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.51% to Rs 68.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 1803.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1567.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales460.52440.43 5 1803.981567.32 15 OPM %13.688.50 -13.4816.86 - PBDT54.7934.87 57 215.81251.66 -14 PBT40.1421.35 88 158.82196.75 -19 NP10.496.46 62 68.77106.63 -36

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 16:20 IST

