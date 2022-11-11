Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 39.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 3079.37 croreNet profit of Alkem Laboratories declined 39.21% to Rs 330.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 544.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 3079.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2799.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3079.372799.99 10 OPM %14.7422.30 -PBDT479.73654.37 -27 PBT402.33581.54 -31 NP330.84544.26 -39
