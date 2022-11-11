Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 39.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 3079.37 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories declined 39.21% to Rs 330.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 544.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 3079.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2799.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3079.372799.9914.7422.30479.73654.37402.33581.54330.84544.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)