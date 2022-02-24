Alkem Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3200.05, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 3.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3200.05, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.5% on the day, quoting at 16466.45. The Sensex is at 55244.61, down 3.47%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has lost around 7.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12976.3, down 3.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30451 shares today, compared to the daily average of 81667 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3192.1, down 2.36% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 17.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 3.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 21.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

