Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3196.85, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.75% in last one year as compared to a 55.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.15% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3196.85, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 15638.4. The Sensex is at 52028.77, up 0.35%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has risen around 14.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14151.85, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3205.4, up 1.08% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 30.75% in last one year as compared to a 55.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.15% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)