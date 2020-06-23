Indian Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 267.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 55.84% in the March 2020 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 10.51% to Rs 5489.03 crore

Net Loss of Indian Bank reported to Rs 267.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 189.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 10.51% to Rs 5489.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4967.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 126.59% to Rs 861.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 380.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 11.57% to Rs 21401.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19182.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income5489.034967.17 11 21401.2819182.06 12 OPM %44.6945.07 -55.3755.04 - PBDT-185.15-393.93 53 1378.30283.15 387 PBT-185.15-393.93 53 1378.30283.15 387 NP-267.20-189.18 -41 861.33380.13 127

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 14:53 IST

