Inducto Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 788.94% to Rs 39.38 croreNet profit of Inducto Steel reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 788.94% to Rs 39.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.384.43 789 OPM %-1.550.68 -PBDT0.42-0.03 LP PBT0.35-0.08 LP NP0.16-0.06 LP
