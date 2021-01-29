Allsec Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd, Angel Broking Ltd and Arrow Greentech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2021.

Allsec Technologies Ltd crashed 6.75% to Rs 284.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4060 shares in the past one month.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd tumbled 6.08% to Rs 143.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15402 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd lost 6.02% to Rs 23.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65932 shares in the past one month.

Angel Broking Ltd fell 5.76% to Rs 347.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24333 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd shed 5.67% to Rs 54.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2896 shares in the past one month.

