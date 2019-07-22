Autolite (India) bags award for Export Excellence from EEPC

Autolite (India) has received an award for export excellence from Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) for the year 2016-17.

EEPC India Outstanding Export Performance Awards are the oldest and most prestigious award for Engineering Export from India and is keenly awaited by Indian Engineering companies, as they are the only awards of engineering export excellence. This Award is considered as a prestige, gives great motivation and worldwide recognition to the winning companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)