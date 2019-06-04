JUST IN
Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.42 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 82.92 crore

Net Loss of Alps Industries reported to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 24.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 82.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 63.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 119.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 371.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 363.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales82.9282.66 0 371.15363.47 2 OPM %-2.33-3.54 --0.09-9.17 - PBDT-14.10-15.20 7 -51.82-84.40 39 PBT-22.44-24.69 9 -85.66-119.67 28 NP-22.42-24.69 9 -63.26-119.67 47

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:35 IST

