Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Ramsons Projects declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.11% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 0.290.18 61 OPM %28.5733.33 -27.59-5.56 - PBDT0.020.04 -50 0.090.02 350 PBT0.020.04 -50 0.090.02 350 NP0.020.03 -33 0.090.01 800

First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 15:15 IST

