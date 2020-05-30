Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Ramsons Projects declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.11% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

