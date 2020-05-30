IDBI Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 135.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.48% to Rs 5598.45 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank reported to Rs 135.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4918.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 2.48% to Rs 5598.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5462.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12887.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15116.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 5.65% to Rs 20825.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22071.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

