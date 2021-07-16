Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 344.23 points or 1.13% at 30069.83 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, HCL Technologies Ltd (down 3.72%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 3.28%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 3.26%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.11%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 2.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.82%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.58%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.63%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.62%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.39%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 15.36%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 6.33%), and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 100.66 or 0.19% at 53058.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.9 points or 0.16% at 15899.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 45.13 points or 0.17% at 26407.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.3 points or 0.25% at 8111.65.

On BSE,1692 shares were trading in green, 1430 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)