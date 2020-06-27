Incap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 80.98% to Rs 8.47 croreNet Loss of Incap reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 80.98% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.64% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 86.25% to Rs 38.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.474.68 81 38.3320.58 86 OPM %-7.206.20 -1.725.30 - PBDT-0.350.15 PL 1.051.82 -42 PBT-0.440.18 PL 0.601.37 -56 NP-0.44-0.21 -110 0.440.97 -55
