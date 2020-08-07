AMJ Land Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd, PNB Gilts Ltd and Asian Granito India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2020.

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd lost 7.83% to Rs 20 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10266 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd tumbled 7.03% to Rs 59.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6555 shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd crashed 5.59% to Rs 27. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2224 shares in the past one month.

PNB Gilts Ltd corrected 5.17% to Rs 44.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95276 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd dropped 5.05% to Rs 218.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27358 shares in the past one month.

