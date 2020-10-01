Electrosteel Castings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Cineline India Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2020.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd surged 14.43% to Rs 23.4 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd spiked 12.24% to Rs 121.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12939 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd soared 11.65% to Rs 30.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4536 shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 15.51. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18387 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9404 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 6.72. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2913 shares in the past one month.

