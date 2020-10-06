Metal stocks fall

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 82.25 points or 0.96% at 8476.91 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.71%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.96%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.7%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.35%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.24%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.54%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.54%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.57%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.16%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 357.39 or 0.92% at 39331.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.95 points or 0.79% at 11594.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.01 points or 0.36% at 15081.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.18 points or 0.36% at 5004.45.

On BSE,1416 shares were trading in green, 1143 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)