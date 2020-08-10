Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.52% to Rs 58.39 croreNet loss of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.52% to Rs 58.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 144.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales58.39144.25 -60 OPM %3.8716.87 -PBDT0.6324.57 -97 PBT-2.8621.31 PL NP-1.9313.86 PL
