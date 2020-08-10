JUST IN
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 95.74% in the June 2020 quarter
Subex consolidated net profit rises 187.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 88.70 crore

Net profit of Subex rose 187.12% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 88.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.7078.95 12 OPM %33.3722.15 -PBDT29.4616.63 77 PBT25.8012.92 100 NP15.165.28 187

Mon, August 10 2020. 14:22 IST

