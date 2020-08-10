Subex consolidated net profit rises 187.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 88.70 crore

Net profit of Subex rose 187.12% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 88.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.88.7078.9533.3722.1529.4616.6325.8012.9215.165.28

