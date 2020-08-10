Subex consolidated net profit rises 187.12% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Subex consolidated net profit rises 147.98% in the March 2020 quarter
Subex Q4 profit jumps over two folds to Rs 32 cr
Aplab standalone net profit declines 93.29% in the December 2019 quarter
CHL standalone net profit rises 12.83% in the December 2019 quarter
GKW standalone net profit declines 59.09% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 88.70 croreNet profit of Subex rose 187.12% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 88.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.7078.95 12 OPM %33.3722.15 -PBDT29.4616.63 77 PBT25.8012.92 100 NP15.165.28 187
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU